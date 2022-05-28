Invesco Ltd. Has $211.80 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,088,342 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,265 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.82% of Cheniere Energy worth $211,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

LNG stock opened at $138.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($6.86). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

