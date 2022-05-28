Invesco Ltd. Sells 32,216 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,650,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,216 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $213,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $83,000.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $22.31.

