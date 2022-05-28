Invesco Ltd. Acquires 34,636 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,008,003 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,636 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 4.29% of CDK Global worth $209,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDK Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barrington Research downgraded CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $54.46 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $54.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. CDK Global had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

