WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,747,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 710,695 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $210,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in WestRock by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in WestRock by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in WestRock by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 43,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $771,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $49.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $59.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

WestRock declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

