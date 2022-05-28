Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,861,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,764 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.09% of Healthpeak Properties worth $211,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,467,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894,300 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,173 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2,287.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,163,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,948,000 after buying an additional 1,114,595 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $32,618,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 6,049.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 614,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after buying an additional 604,268 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEAK opened at $30.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.58. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.90%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEAK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.39.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

