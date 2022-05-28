Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,878,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 857,300 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.81% of Juniper Networks worth $209,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,882 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $181,204.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,877,181.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $1,000,423.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,635 shares of company stock worth $2,798,729 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

