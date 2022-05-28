$0.94 EPS Expected for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Intuit reported earnings of $1.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year earnings of $11.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.55 to $11.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.74 to $14.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.84.

Intuit stock opened at $422.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.70. The stock has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,638 shares of company stock valued at $28,718,951. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

