American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,212 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $9,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 124,812 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,101,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $108,404,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,452,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $277,050,000 after buying an additional 473,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.27.

STX stock opened at $88.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

