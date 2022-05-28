American International Group Inc. Has $9.08 Million Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,975 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of TEGNA worth $9,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 259.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TGNA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TEGNA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.87.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.83 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 20.19%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

