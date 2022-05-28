American International Group Inc. Acquires 4,244 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,254 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $9,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $431,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,242 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 37,172 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,086 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,254 shares of company stock worth $11,316,229. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN opened at $75.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day moving average is $53.97. The company has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.61. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $75.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.05%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Devon Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

