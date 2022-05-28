Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $9,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 135,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,551.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 68,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 64,042 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 421,344 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,867,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,240,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,910,737.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,783,083 shares of company stock worth $387,503,934 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $70.86 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $71.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.84.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

