American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of ONE Gas worth $9,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGS. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 668.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OGS opened at $88.00 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.97.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.12. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OGS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

