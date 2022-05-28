American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,624 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $9,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CERN. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN stock opened at $94.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 54.27%.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Cerner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.