American International Group Inc. Sells 2,842 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,544,000 after purchasing an additional 35,548 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,749,000 after purchasing an additional 30,770 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -67.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.31. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $79.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.66.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $664.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.61 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRCL. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

