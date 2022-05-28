Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Envestnet worth $9,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Envestnet by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,775,000 after acquiring an additional 20,082 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Envestnet by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENV opened at $67.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -239.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.44. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.01 and a 12-month high of $85.99.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $321.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

