American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $9,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 19,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.15.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $78.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.54.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 69.83%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

