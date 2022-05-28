American International Group Inc. Sells 14,479 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,479 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $9,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,733,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,731,000 after acquiring an additional 570,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,857,000 after acquiring an additional 420,378 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229,770 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 5,351,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,341,000 after acquiring an additional 49,155 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 445.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,179,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.62.

NYCB stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

