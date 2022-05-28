American International Group Inc. Sells 1,868 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of STAAR Surgical worth $9,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 11.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

STAA stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $163.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.59 and a beta of 1.18.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,808,751.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,211 shares of company stock worth $2,099,498 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

