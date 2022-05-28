Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $101.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.62. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $102.27.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

