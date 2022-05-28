American International Group Inc. Has $9.31 Million Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,020 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Equitrans Midstream worth $9,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,438,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,587 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,498,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,010,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,488,000 after acquiring an additional 63,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,955,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,251,000 after acquiring an additional 118,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,461,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after acquiring an additional 261,744 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

NYSE ETRN opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 105.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $342.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -18.40%.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.