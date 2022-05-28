American International Group Inc. Has $9.53 Million Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,452 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of LHC Group worth $9,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in LHC Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LHC Group by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 50,117 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 22,412 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $684,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,912 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $166.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.52. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $223.63. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $571.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LHCG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.20.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

