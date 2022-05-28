American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $9,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier alerts:

In related news, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $77,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $59,654.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.80.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.87 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Rayonier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 90.00%.

RYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Rayonier (Get Rating)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.