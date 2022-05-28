American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30,870 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of SLM worth $9,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in SLM by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $19.49 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35). SLM had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $375.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

In related news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $296,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stephens lowered SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SLM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.93.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

