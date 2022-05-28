American International Group Inc. Has $9.63 Million Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Sonoco Products worth $9,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Sonoco Products by 16.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Sonoco Products by 2.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 112,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 11.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,945,000 after buying an additional 79,978 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SON stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.21. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $54.34 and a 1 year high of $68.93.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -502.55%.

In other Sonoco Products news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.14.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

