American International Group Inc. Sells 1,838 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Insperity worth $9,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 860.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $99.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $83.94 and a one year high of $129.32.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 2.51%. Insperity’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $727,012.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 653,977 shares in the company, valued at $71,950,549.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $3,504,815.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,700,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

