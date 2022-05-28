American International Group Inc. Grows Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $9,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,996. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE opened at $168.59 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.94 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.96 and a 200 day moving average of $195.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.88%.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.