American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $9,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 20,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $908,897.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Mcpherson bought 5,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.55 per share, with a total value of $202,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,106 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

CMC opened at $41.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.14. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $46.68.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.25. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

