American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Harley-Davidson worth $9,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,154,000 after purchasing an additional 66,974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 910,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,335,000 after acquiring an additional 31,729 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,732,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,285,000 after acquiring an additional 101,374 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 419,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

NYSE HOG opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.86. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.46.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Profile (Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.