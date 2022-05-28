American International Group Inc. Sells 7,601 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 537,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,601 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Exelixis worth $9,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 182.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 56.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 274,652 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 5.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,641,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,848,000 after purchasing an additional 138,985 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 47.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 23,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $154,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,192 shares in the company, valued at $6,283,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $103,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,714 shares of company stock worth $1,715,403. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXEL stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.74. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $23.52.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.22 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.77%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on EXEL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Exelixis Profile (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.