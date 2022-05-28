National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $9,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 957.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $2,934,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,055 shares of company stock worth $8,761,924. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NFG stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $49.16 and a 52-week high of $74.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.64.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

About National Fuel Gas (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.