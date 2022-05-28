Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 458.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 592,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,231 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Hanesbrands worth $9,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.80%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

