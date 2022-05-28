Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $9,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,775,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,491 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,215 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,329,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,855,000 after purchasing an additional 640,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 326.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 716,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,617,000 after purchasing an additional 548,290 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PEG opened at $69.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.96 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,011,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,966. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

