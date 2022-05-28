American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Black Hills worth $9,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Hills alerts:

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $36,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,480.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills stock opened at $77.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.90.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.25 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.06%.

BKH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Black Hills Profile (Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.