The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,460,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Toro worth $145,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Toro by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Toro by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTC opened at $82.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.75 and its 200-day moving average is $92.05. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $74.29 and a 52-week high of $115.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

