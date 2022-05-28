American International Group Inc. Has $10.05 Million Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $10,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

SRC stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.22. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.74 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 35.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 140.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on SRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

About Spirit Realty Capital (Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.