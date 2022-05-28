American International Group Inc. Sells 2,001 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,599 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $10,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in UMB Financial by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,957,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,926 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,610,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 32.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,491,000 after buying an additional 311,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,761,000 after buying an additional 17,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after buying an additional 27,972 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total value of $159,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

UMB Financial stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day moving average of $100.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.93. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $84.21 and a 1-year high of $112.24.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.52. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $340.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

