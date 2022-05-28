Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Stake Cut by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Cousins Properties worth $10,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 111.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 20.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Cousins Properties to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $34.73 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

