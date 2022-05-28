American International Group Inc. Has $10.06 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $10,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 371,624.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,667,607 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Gartner by 13,031.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $496,917,000 after buying an additional 1,622,789 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Gartner by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $290,235,000 after buying an additional 309,329 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 874,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,832,000 after buying an additional 566,174 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Gartner by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 795,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $266,089,000 after purchasing an additional 349,099 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.00.

Gartner stock opened at $266.59 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.20 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.02. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,388.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eileen Serra acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $251.99 per share, for a total transaction of $176,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,393. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,041 shares of company stock worth $1,630,657. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

