Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 124,698 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124,698 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $155,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $200.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.04. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 635.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 35.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.83.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 26,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $189.90 per share, with a total value of $4,937,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 422,142 shares in the company, valued at $80,164,765.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

