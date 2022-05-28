Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 32,864 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,625,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.14% of Equitable worth $151,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,168,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,222,000 after purchasing an additional 386,138 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Equitable by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,958,000 after purchasing an additional 107,024 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 4.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,817,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,275,000 after purchasing an additional 222,196 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Equitable by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,709,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,635,000 after purchasing an additional 508,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Equitable by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,384,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,977,000 after purchasing an additional 773,812 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Equitable to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $253,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 165,449 shares of company stock worth $5,066,188 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average is $32.01. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

