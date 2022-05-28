KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Holdings Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,131,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.81% of KBR worth $53,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,246,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,472 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,438,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,363,000 after acquiring an additional 715,168 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 16.4% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,625,000 after acquiring an additional 556,378 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 604.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 379,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,076,000 after acquiring an additional 325,734 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 36.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,192,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,998,000 after acquiring an additional 318,566 shares during the period.

Get KBR alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -66.48 and a beta of 1.28. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $56.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently -64.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

KBR Company Profile (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.