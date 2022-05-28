Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 12,917 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,755,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.66% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $153,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 2,500 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,363,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca L. Owen bought 5,250 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.34 per share, with a total value of $201,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $620,085. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.73. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.66.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $508.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.67 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

WSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

