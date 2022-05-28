Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 24,305 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 330.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,305 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVCR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,743,000 after purchasing an additional 35,451 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

NovoCure stock opened at $83.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.73 and its 200 day moving average is $79.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -149.96 and a beta of 0.88.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.29 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $81,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $85,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,967 in the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

