Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 11,146 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $57,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ingredion by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after buying an additional 55,016 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 721,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,749,000 after purchasing an additional 29,853 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INGR opened at $94.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.88. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

