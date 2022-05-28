Geode Capital Management LLC Has $158.84 Million Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,604,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.18% of Elanco Animal Health worth $158,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,854,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,153 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,752,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,311,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,670,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,947,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,038 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $220,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at $753,910.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $596,900 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELAN. Barclays increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

