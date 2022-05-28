American International Group Inc. Sells 2,451 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $10,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LivaNova alerts:

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,784 shares of company stock worth $390,316. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $67.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 0.91. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $58.18 and a 52 week high of $93.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $240.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.

LivaNova Company Profile (Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.