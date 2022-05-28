American International Group Inc. Sells 1,193 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Primerica worth $10,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,901,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,132,000 after buying an additional 28,559 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Primerica by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,267,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,345,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Primerica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,936,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,808,000 after buying an additional 55,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,822,000 after buying an additional 13,109 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

NYSE PRI opened at $126.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.16. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.99 and a 52-week high of $179.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.25 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 12.92%. Primerica’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $477,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Primerica (Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

