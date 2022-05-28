American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $10,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,380,000 after buying an additional 199,381 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in VeriSign by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $630,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $131,524.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,455 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,114 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $176.32 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.69 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.37.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

