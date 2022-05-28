Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $483,000 Stock Position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DNN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 42.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 30,686 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the second quarter worth $75,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 1,594.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 119,628 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 68,300.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 684,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 683,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 5.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,996,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 110,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Denison Mines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities raised Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.46.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 1.94. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.14.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.