Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $579,000 in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $209.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.50 and a 200-day moving average of $194.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $221.69.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 16.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.36.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

